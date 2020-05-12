Seven dead in crash near Durban's Umgeni River
12 May 2020 - 08:31
Paramedics and police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Durban on Tuesday morning in which seven people lost their lives.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said that several response teams were on the scene on the M19 where it joins the north bound N2, near the Umgeni River, where a single vehicle had seemingly lost control and rolled several times at about 6am.
He said paramedics found eight occupants trapped inside the wreckage and used the jaws of life and other hydraulics to free them.
Fatal crash on the the M19 on-ramp to the N2 north bound— Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) May 12, 2020
📹: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/OiCyyrwk43
“Unfortunately seven people were deceased and the eighth person was rushed to hospital for further treatment,” he said.
Police are investigating the accident.