Informal restaurants, shisanyamas can sell hot food for home delivery

Informal restaurants and shisanyamas have been given permission to operate under level 4 of the lockdown - but can sell cooked food for home deliveries ordered telephonically or online only.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has amended regulations on what small and microbusinesses can sell. The changes were published in the Government Gazette dated May 12.

Affected businesses include:

• Small bakeries and confectioneries.

• Small hardware stores.

• Informal restaurants and shisanyamas for home deliveries only.

• Artisanry businesses that render emergency repairs, such as plumbers, electricians, locksmiths, glaziers, roof repairers, tow trucksers, vehicle recovery and car repairs (motor mechanics). These include small vehicle-service centres or workshops, small-scale motor body repair shops and fitment centres.

• Sole traders within the clothing and textiles and confectionery business.

• Co-operatives operating under permitted businesses in line with the regulations.