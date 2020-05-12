SA’s wealthy can buy chef Luke Dale Roberts' gourmet lockdown meals for between R1,800 and R5k a week

How much would you be willing to pay to have an internationally acclaimed chef prepare your meals each day for a week?

Well, acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts of The Test Kitchen has come to the rescue of all South Africans who miss fine dining as restaurants across the country remain shut.

For between R1,800 and R5,000, chef Luke and his team have prepared gourmet meals, which are packaged as hampers, enough for a week which are delivered straight to your doorstep — if you live in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

The menu offered by Luke is nothing short of five star with varieties such as “duck and pork belly country pate, beef bourguignon, juniper and citrus cured salmon gravadlax, navarin of lamb shank, various cheeses, rose scented meringues, trifle and chocolate fondants”.

In a statement, chef Luke said: “The current lockdown has engulfed many special events, with birthdays, anniversaries and more having to be spent at home. As we continue along this indefinite path, we have tried to create hampers that combine both the everyday, as well as unique and speciality items that will serve to make every meal a little more special, for any occasion.”

The R1,800 food hamper contains slow smoked Norwegian salmon fillet, duck and pork belly country pate, beef bourguignon, 'Joël Robuchon' mashed potatoes, chicken, leek and mushroom pie, cucumber and dill compote, potted beetroot, horseradish crème fraîche, apple chutney, assorted cheeses, 'roof bakery' sourdough and baguette, rose scented meringues, berry compote and vanilla mascarpone.