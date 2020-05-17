Covid-19 lockdown: Need to move faster on relief, and split tourism sector

The issue of whether some subsectors within the broader tourism sector can ease back into operations sooner is under discussion by government.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane convened an emergency special virtual meeting with tourism MECs from the various provinces on Friday, her department said in a statement on Sunday.

Acknowledging that the impact of Covid-19 “continues to negatively impact on the sector far more than any other sector of the economy”, the department said the meeting discussed a risk-adjusted approach, as well as an update on the relief fund rollout.

The officials “committed to devising measures to support the phased opening up of the tourism subsectors informed by government’s risk-adjusted approach”. Further talks will be held.