South Africa

130 arrested for burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March

19 May 2020 - 06:58 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Many schools have been vandalised and robbed since national lockdown began. File photo.
Image: DAILY DISPATCH

Things took an unexpected turn for a suspect in Kwa Thema on the East Rand when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rob the Nkumbulo High School premises.  

According to Capt Mavela Masondo, the suspect was arrested on Thursday. He was found in possession of stolen items that include appliances, kitchen utensils, cleaning material, taps, electrical cords, blankets and some groceries.

Provincial arrest breakdown

Johannesburg: 42

Tshwane: 41

Sedibeng: 11

Ekurhuleni: 25

West Rand: 11

Gauteng police have now arrested 130 suspects for cases related to burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March.

Several items taken from the schools during the burglaries were recovered.

“In another incident, police in Pretoria West responded swiftly on Saturday after receiving information about a burglary in progress at Lotus Gardens Secondary School. One suspect was arrested inside the school. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect gained entry through the roof whereby tiles were removed and the ceiling damaged.

“Cases of business breaking have been opened for investigation,” Masondo said.

After experiencing an increase in the number of schools broken into, Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela appointed a team consisting of different police units to look into the matter. He also called for the community to report any suspected criminal activities inside the schools.

