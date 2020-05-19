At wine o'clock (3pm) people get thirsty: online pre-orders tell a tale

Things are looking up for alcohol online delivery services as customers create a high volume of pre-orders.

Judy Brower of wine.co.za said her business has seen sharp interest in Gauteng and the Western Cape for alcohol orders. To her surprise, she said, people from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have joined her clientele.

Her business has been in operation for more than nine years, but the past weeks have been dramatically good for revenue.

“The demand for our service has never been this massive. Since the lockdown people haven’t been able to buy physically, so they buy and wait. This April was our biggest month ever. In May it went to the roof, five times our best month ever,” Brower said.