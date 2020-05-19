South Africa

Four stores shut as Woolworths staffer tests positive for Covid-19

19 May 2020 - 14:33 By Aron Hyman
Woolworths said three stores were closed after a staff member, who visited all three stores, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Bruce Gorton

Woolworths has had to temporarily close four stores in Cape Town this week.

The retailer closed three of its grocery stores in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Monday after a staff member who visited all three stores tested positive for the coronavirus.

Its Tygervalley, Plattekloof and Zevenwacht stores were closed since Sunday for “forensic deep cleaning” by specialists, according to posts by the official Woolworths Twitter account.

The posts said all staff who came into contact with the employee were placed under 14-day self-isolation.

The Woolworths press office told TimesLIVE that the stores were reopened on Tuesday.

“The only store closed for today is Adderley Street as a result of a confirmed Covid-19 case this morning,” read a press statement.

