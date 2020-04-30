South Africa

Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies

30 April 2020 - 16:39 By Suthentira Govender
Pick n Pay in Musgrave Centre Durban has closed for deep cleaning after a worker died on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A Pick n Pay store at Durban's Musgrave Centre has been shut for deep cleaning after an employee died on Thursday.

Pick n Pay said in a statement that “while there is no suggestion at this stage that his sad passing was linked to Covid-19, we are, as a precaution, deep cleaning and sanitising the entire store.”

The store is expected to reopen on Friday.

“We have also initiated our protocol and will trace his close contacts to self-quarantine until we have more clarity,”  said Pick n Pay.

