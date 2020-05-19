More than 1,500 schools hit by vandalism, theft during lockdown

“This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme,” she said.

“We appeal to members of the public to help the police bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Because of the vandalism and theft — and in some cases arson — the department is avoiding delivering masks and sanitisers to schools before they reopen on June 1.

In just 19 days, the number of vandalised schools has risen by more than 600. On April 30, there were 962 schools that had been vandalised since the advent of the lockdown, the minister announced at the time.

One of the main targets has been computer laboratories.