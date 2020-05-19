South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga addresses SA on proposals to save the school year

19 May 2020 - 17:45 By TimesLIVE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was on Tuesday due to address a media briefing on how government would save the 2020 school year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She was scheduled to speak at 6pm.

According to a press statement, Motshekga would "give an update on preparations for the reopening of schools".

Parents, unions, teachers, principals and pupils themselves have sought answers on how Motshekga's department would deal with the challenge of reopening schools in the wake of the virus, which can spread quickly, particularly where social distancing isn't possible or isn't followed.

