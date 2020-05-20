IRR threatens to join civil society in legal fight against lockown rules

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says it will consider joining civil society in their legal fight against the manner in which the government has been enforcing the lockdown.

The institute said it would also write to the presidency to warn it about strong and valid legal arguments concerning the lockdown enforcement.

Hermann Pretorius, the IRR's deputy head of policy research, said they would consider joining as a litigant or as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in any action by civil society that advances the cause of liberty.

“The government is facing a litigatory crisis of its own making,” he said, adding that the institute was “very encouraged by the reinvigoration of civil society in stepping up to protect constitutionalism and the rule of law in South Africa”.

Pretorius was speaking during an online media discussion with advocate Erin-Dianne Richards, hosted by the IRR on Wednesday.