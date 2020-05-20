South Africa

KZN prepares for deployment of 28 Cuban doctors in Covid-19 fight

20 May 2020 - 13:52 By Orrin Singh
Cuban health specialists arrived in SA on Sunday April 26 2020 to support efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Cuban health specialists arrived in SA on Sunday April 26 2020 to support efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Image: GCIS

At least 28 Cuban doctors are readying themselves to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The provincial department of health, together with the premier's office, will officially welcome the Cuban health experts on Thursday during a briefing in Pietermaritzburg, the province's capital.

KwaZulu-Natal has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country, after the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

'Strong indication' all regions in KZN will move to level 3, says Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is preparing to downgrade to level 3 lockdown.
News
2 days ago

On Sunday, provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told the media that about 28 Cuban doctors would be deployed in the province, adding that more details of their deployment would be revealed during the course of the week.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said more than 2.4-million people in the province had been screened for Covid-19, resulting in more than 59,000 tests being conducted.

He added that 1,498 people had tested positive and 806 people had recovered.  

After the arrival of the Cuban brigade in SA on April 26, health minister Zweli Mkhize said most of the doctors would be deployed in the Covid-19 “hotspot” provinces: the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said 29 of the doctors would work in Gauteng, while 28 would be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal and 26 in the Western Cape.

The rest of the group will be deployed as follows:

  • Eastern Cape — 20;
  • Free State — 17;
  • Mpumalanga — 14;
  • Limpopo — 13;
  • North West — 13; and
  • Northern Cape — 11.

MORE

Limpopo health MEC advises Cuban medics not to do things the 'South African way'

The Limpopo health department on Tuesday welcomed 13 Cuban doctors to the province, with health MEC Phophi Ramathuba saying they were relying on ...
News
1 day ago

Cuban doctors will hit SA's Covid-19 front-line on Monday

Detachments of the controversial Cuban Medical Brigade have completed their two-week quarantine and will start work around the country this week.
News
3 days ago

Here's where the Cuban doctors will be deployed to fight Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has provided details of how the specialist doctors from Cuba who arrived in the country on Sunday will be deployed ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X