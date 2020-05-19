Limpopo health MEC advises Cuban medics not to do things the 'South African way'

She said they were encouraged by the fact that Cuba was always able to tackle difficult medical situations with minimal resources, and hoped the doctors could do the same in Limpopo.

The province has about 6-million residents, and around 92% of them depend on the stretched health system, Ramathuba said.

“One issue I need to warn you about is that your predecessors who came here made the big mistake of being swallowed by the system instead of coming here and providing expertise. They started doing things the South African way,” Ramathuba said.

She said SA is running a curative health-care system which is unsustainable. Cuba, on the other hand, is running a preventive health-care system, and this is where SA needed help.

Ramathuba highlighted how Cuba had been able to eradicate measles and malaria and even improve the country's life expectancy rate to around 90 years, adding that Cubans were inspiring.

“Don't be afraid to raise your views. This is Limpopo, where clinicians are given a chance to lead,” she said, adding that politicians would not get in their way.

The Cuban doctors will work alongside local health practitioners, including South African doctors who had studied in Cuba.