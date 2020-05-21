Ekurhuleni becomes new Covid-19 hotspot as Gauteng cases reach 2,400

Gauteng is increasing its stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) in anticipation that the "time ahead is going to be tough".

Premier David Makhura said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province as of May 20 was 2,400, with 1,729 recoveries and 27 deaths.

Out of a total of 10,971 contacts traced, 8,485 people had completed a 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms and had been de-isolated.

There are 62 people who have been hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Makhura spoke about the tracing of people who had come into contact with those who tested positive, compliance with regulations and the the readiness of businesses to reopen.