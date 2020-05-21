Then last year, he learnt that the person sharing his name and ID number died on May 10 2019. Unfortunately, that was when the government saw fit to classify him deceased as well.

Being “dead”, particularly as an unemployed person, is less than ideal, as Zono is finding out the hard way.

“I have missed out on many job offers because I don't have an ID. Now the government is providing food parcels and unemployment relief, but as a dead person how can I benefit from all this? Somewhere in Cape Town there is a grave with my name on it,” he lamented.

He acknowledges the possibility that two people with the same name could even share a birth date. But this should not mean they should share an ID number, and he refuses to accept that.

“It's just believable that there were two of us, but an ID number should be unique.”

Zono's brother, Bonakele Zono, told DispatchLIVE how difficult it was for the family to register him for life insurance policies.

“We are on the verge of giving up. He has asked for help but none is available. This is scaring us because we don't know what other future problems this will bring,” said Bonakele.

Eastern Cape home affairs department manager Gcinisile Mabulu said there was a history behind such mix-ups.

“[There was] corruption within the department by unscrupulous officials sifting through the national population register for any number to use for buying things or opening fraudulent accounts.”

He said these criminal acts had been occurring ever since 1986, when the department left behind the hated “dompas” system.