120 die in a week as Western Cape Covid-19 fatality rate accelerates

There are signs that some of the hotspots in Cape Town — the location of 85% of the province's cases — are beginning to calm down.

In the western subdistrict, where Dunoon is a hotspot, only 44.7% of cases are still active, and in Tygerberg — which has the highest case total of 1,918 — only 42% of cases remain active.

Almost 62% of Covid-19 patients in the southern district, where the hotspots are in the Hout Bay communities of Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg, remain active.

The highest per capita infection rate — confirmed cases per 100,000 people — is in Khayelitsha, where it reached 417 on Friday. More than half the township's 1,673 Covid-19 patients have recovered or died.

In terms of active cases, the highest per capita rate is in the Klipfontein subdistrict, where one person in 500 has Covid-19.

The rate of fatalities in the Western Cape is accelerating. While it has taken 10 days for the number of cases to double, fatalities have doubled in only eight days.