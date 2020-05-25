Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work

Provinces across the country are not ready to reopen schools, and therefore no teacher should return to work this week, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said on Monday.

This after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week that teachers would return to school on May 25 to prepare for the return of grades 7 and 12 pupils on June 1.

The union said assessments by their provincial departments indicated the country was not ready to open schools for teachers.

“We care about the lives of the teachers, children and support staff in schools. To us 'one death is one too many'. We therefore cannot afford to be reckless at this stage of Covid-19,” said Sadtu in the Eastern Cape.

Sadtu in North West said they had received updates from six regions in the province.

The report indicated that by May 20, out of 1,621 schools in the province, 1,410 had not been cleaned and disinfected.

Some teachers had also not received permits to travel within and across the province.

Provincial secretary George Themba said the personal protective equipment (PPE) supplied was not enough for employees expected to return to work on Monday.

He said screeners had not been appointed, some schools did not have running water and no clear guidelines were provided to deal with comorbidities.

“We resolved to advise our members not to report for duty on May 25 until the department has addressed all the issues that are pending, and has guaranteed the safety of our members by attending to all Covid-19 precautionary measures.”