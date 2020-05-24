'We're not ready': Back to school plan under fire

Unions, governing body associations and parents say many schools are not ready to reopen, with less than a day to go before thousands of teachers are expected to return and prepare for classes on June 1.

Unions led the charge on Sunday, reiterating that government had failed to deliver on “non-negotiables” such as providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and water for hygiene purposes.

There is also uncertainty over substitute teachers being brought in to take the place of teachers with existing medical conditions who have been advised to stay home.

Cynthia Barnes, general secretary of the National Teachers Union (Natu) was blunt in an interview with CapeTalk radio on Sunday: “Our teachers are not going to school on the 25th of May,” she said.

She said unions met with education department officials on Saturday but were still in the dark about how many teachers with underlying health issues would be exempted from reporting for duty, including those aged above 60. It was also unclear how substitute teachers would be brought in.

“Even the DG yesterday [Saturday] said it himself that there are so many provinces that are not ready,” she said. “All the non-negotiables have not been met yet. For example, most of the schools in the entire country haven’t received the personal protective equipment. Sanitisers have not arrived and schools [were] not cleaned.