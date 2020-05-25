Speeding 'prominent soccer player' out on R1,000 bail

The "prominent soccer player" arrested for allegedly travelling at 213km/h at the weekend on the N1 in Johannesburg has been released on police bail of R1,000.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the 32-year-old man was caught on the highway in the Sandton area on Sunday, driving an Audi A6 TDI. He told officers he was rushing home to fetch a friend.

“He was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The alternative charge is driving at excessive speed for the prescribed legal speed limit. He was detained at the Sandton police station,” said Sibasa.

Sibasa said the soccer player was released on bail of R1,000 on Monday.

"His first court appearance is on July 29 at the Randburg magistrate's court."

The man's name cannot be released until he has appeared in court.