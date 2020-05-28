'A director gone rogue': how Dudu Myeni 'wilfully' cost SAA billions

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's actions while running the airline and her failure to conclude two crucial deals were not mere negligence but reckless and wilful.

The high court in Pretoria made these findings on Wednesday as it declared her a delinquent director, and said this would remain in force for her lifetime.

Myeni contributed significantly to the position SAA and the economy finds itself in today and her actions as chairperson caused SAA immense harm.

“She was a director gone rogue, she did not have the slightest consideration for her fiduciary duty to SAA. She was not a credible witness. As already stated, she changed her versions, contradicted herself, blamed others and played the victim.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SAA Pilots' Association relied on two transactions, scuppered by Myeni, to prove that she was a delinquent director.

One was known as the Emirates deal and another was the Airbus fleet swap.

The Emirates deal was a proposal for an enhanced code-sharing agreement between SAA and Emirates. It offered a range of benefits for SAA, including an annual minimum revenue guarantee.

“The Emirates proposal and SAA's own modelling predicted that the minimum revenue guarantee for SAA would amount to approximately $100m annually, approximately R1.5bn a year at prevailing exchange rates at the time,” judge Ronel Tolmay said in her judgment.

But the deal was not signed, despite two meetings set up between SAA and Emirates.

A meeting was set with Emirates president and CEO Sir Tim Clark, at the insistence of Myeni, for May 5 2015. On the eve of the meeting, Myeni said she could not travel to Dubai because she was sick.

Another opportunity presented itself for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be signed between SAA and Emirates on June 16 2015, at the Paris Air Show.

Three days before travelling to France, Myeni said her plans had changed and she could not go to Paris. On the morning of June 16, Myeni called Nico Bezuidenhout, then acting CEO of SAA, to say the MOU should not be signed.

Myeni's version, put under cross-examination to the witnesses, said the Emirates deal was a sham and unlawful.