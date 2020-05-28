Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm

South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

This was one of the level 3 regulations announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The regulations state that the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and related products continued to be banned.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences, and you cannot drink the alcohol where you buy it.

This means that pubs, bars, taverns and shebeens - provided they are licenced - will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.

Other regulations included: