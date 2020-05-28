South Africa

Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm

28 May 2020 - 14:20 By Matthew Savides
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South Africans wanting to buy alcohol can do so between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

This was one of the level 3 regulations announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The regulations state that the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and related products continued to be banned.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences, and you cannot drink the alcohol where you buy it.

This means that pubs, bars, taverns and shebeens - provided they are licenced - will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption.

Other regulations included:

  • Transportation and distribution of liquor to licensed premises can begin from Friday May 29;
  • Consumption of alcohol at the place of purchase is prohibited;
  • Sale of alcohol on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays is prohibited; and
  • No special liquor licences will be issued for events.

Local beer companies in Cape Town say pre-order online sales have gone through the roof as level 3 of lockdown approaches on June 1 2020. As well as the birth of an online sales market, some breweries have had a record month selling nonalcoholic beers during lockdown. TimesLIVE takes a look at what local breweries, like Jack Black, are doing to stay afloat.

