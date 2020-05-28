What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open

Bales has been enjoying the wines from his cellar during the ban but says he’s starting to scratch around too. “I’ve tucked into wines I really would have opened in three to four years,” he says. And top of his shopping list, once bottle stores reopen, is a “high quality local cap classique”.

Bernhard Veller, owner of Nitida Wine Farm in Durbanville Hills in the Cape, echoes Bales’ sentiments. “The farm has received a huge amount of orders in the last month, and probably as many from private individuals as commercial ones,” he says, adding that it’s encouraging to be getting orders from new customers.

And Veller is feeling a shift in sentiment thanks to the upswell of support for local producers. “Those who would normally buy wine in a bottle store are buying directly from us,” he says, “and their orders are bigger than before”. The biggest demand is for the farm's sauvignon blanc, merlot and their award-winning pinot noir.

Veller may be a wine farmer with unlimited access to his wares, but he can’t wait to savour a whiskey, the first he’ll have had since the lockdown started.

And where does the end of the alcohol ban leave the pineapple industry? This humble fruit had become a beacon of hope for housebound home brewers who, using sugar, water and the oomph of yeast to spark fermentation, had been turning it into a drink with quite a boozy kick during lockdown. For pineapple producers, this trend has meant it’s been a bumper season with unprecedented sales and prices.