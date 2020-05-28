Politics

Cabinet 'strongly denies' Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma makes lockdown rules

28 May 2020 - 13:40 By S'thembile Cele
The cabinet has condemned 'false suggestions' that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has undue influence over her cabinet colleagues when it comes to lockdown regulations.
The cabinet has condemned 'false suggestions' that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has undue influence over her cabinet colleagues when it comes to lockdown regulations.
Image: Alon Skuy

The cabinet has come out strongly against claims that an individual minister has single-handedly overruled her colleagues when it comes to lockdown regulations.

In a post-cabinet statement which gave a detailed outline of the process followed by the government before coming to decisions on the lockdown, the cabinet condemned the notion that decisions were not made collectively.

The condemnation follows weeks of reports around Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s opposition to the lifting of the ban on the sale of tobacco products, which has been in place since the start of the lockdown in March.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of liquor — which has also been banned since March — will be permitted from Monday June 1 when the country moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 alert lockdown, tobacco sales remain prohibited.

This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court

The overarching rationale behind temporarily banning the sale of tobacco products during level 4 of the lockdown was to protect human life and health ...
News
23 hours ago

Government said the tobacco ban remained in place because of health considerations.

“The operational and technical management of Covid-19 interventions is driven by the national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJoints) and the department of health.

“NatJoints is a multidisciplinary co-ordinating structure of government that is activated to manage large projects.

“The Covid-19 NatJoints is built on work streams that comprise scientists; health specialists; engineers; representatives of the national disaster management centres; legal advisers; leadership of the country’s security and law-enforcement agencies; and teams from departments that make up the economic and social clusters of the forum of SA directors-general,” the statement reads.

The cabinet explained that NatJoints receives reports from different departments and submits proposals to directors-general (DGs) to develop recommendations that are presented to the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

The NCCC deliberates the DGs’ recommendations and also makes its own recommendations to the cabinet where proposals, including regulations, are approved.

“This process ensures that the executive takes collective decisions that are consensual and inclusive. Therefore, the cabinet condemns in the strongest possible terms false suggestions that individual members of the executive are responsible for recommendations that emanate from the NCCC or decisions taken by the cabinet.”

MORE

Lift cigarette ban or we go to court: AfriForum

AfriForum has written to the ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, warning that it will go to court if the government doesn't ...
News
20 hours ago

Government facing myriad of court challenges over lockdown rules

Legal challenges against the government are mounting.
News
1 day ago

'I am not Mazzotti's friend': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to MPs

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday distanced herself from alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government opens door for pro sport in level 3 - and you can exercise between ... Politics
  2. 'By Wednesday, I am expecting effective teaching': Angie Motshekga Politics
  3. 'Highly undesirable to go into election campaign with an interim leader': DA ... Politics
  4. 'Hands off Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma': SACP Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | 'Black people will die and no-one will know how' - Malema slams ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
X