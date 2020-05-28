Chatsworth police station expected to reopen after Covid-19 scare

The Chatsworth police station, south of Durban, is expected to be up and running again on Thursday after closing on Monday due to a Covid-19 scare.

This after a constable based at the station tested positive for the virus.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the member had received her results on Monday and immediately informed her commander on the same day.

“The member had last been at the police station on May 18 after having been on rest days. She booked off sick on May 23 when she was supposed to return to work.”