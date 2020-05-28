Chatsworth police station expected to reopen after Covid-19 scare
The Chatsworth police station, south of Durban, is expected to be up and running again on Thursday after closing on Monday due to a Covid-19 scare.
This after a constable based at the station tested positive for the virus.
Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the member had received her results on Monday and immediately informed her commander on the same day.
“The member had last been at the police station on May 18 after having been on rest days. She booked off sick on May 23 when she was supposed to return to work.”
He said the station's community service centre had been evacuated and decontaminated and that members who may have come into contact with the infected constable were requested to undergo screening and testing.
Durban's K9 unit was also expected to reopen on Thursday after a member tested positive this week.
Meanwhile the SAPS 10111 call centre, based at Durban Central police station, was expected to reopen on Friday.
This after a civilian employee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.
“The 10111 centre is operating from other premises so the services have not been interrupted,” Naidoo said.