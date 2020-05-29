South Africa

After more than a year, NPA appoints new spokesperson

29 May 2020 - 22:55 By TimesLIVE
Sipho Ngwema has been named as the new NPA spokesman.
Image: Sipho Ngwema via Facebook

Sipho Ngwema will leave his current post at the Competition Commission to become the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for at least the next year.

In a statement on Friday, the NPA said that National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi and Commissioner of the Competition Commission Thembinkosi Bonakele agreed to second Ngwema to the prosecuting authority.

He takes up the 12-month post from June 1, with the possibility of a contract extension.

“The position of NPA spokesperson has been vacant since the NDPP took office in February 2019, and this is a key move to enhance communications capacity in the NPA,” the authority said in a statement.

The NPA described Ngwema as a “well-renowned SA media and reputation management strategist”, who has knowledge of the private, public and the NGO sectors.

Ngwema was previously a spokesperson for the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), better known as the Scorpions.

“The NDPP is confident that Ngwema, with the experience that he brings, will be invaluable on this challenging trajectory of rebuilding the NPA to be the independent, professional, accountable and credible institution that all South Africans can truly be proud of,” the statement read.

