NPA digs into payments to Jacob Zuma from Schabir Shaik - and Mandela

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has discovered additional payments made to former president Jacob Zuma by his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

This is according to a report in Business Day, which states that this has been included in a revised report on Zuma’s finances by forensic investigator Johan van der Walt and shared with Zuma's legal team by the lead prosecutor in his upcoming corruption trial, Billy Downer.

Van der Walt’s investigation into Zuma’s finances also revealed that his benefactors included former president Nelson Mandela, the report states.

TimesLIVE has previously reported that Zuma stands accused of allegedly using his position in government to further the business interests of Shaik and French arms firm Thales, in exchange for money.

Thales allegedly discussed paying Zuma R500‚000 a year in return for protection against a probe into the company related to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged “bribe” was facilitated by Shaik - who is now expected to be called to testify in the revived trial against the erstwhile president and Thales.