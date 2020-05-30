600 artists and creatives thrown a Covid-19 lifeline

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said that nearly 600 artists and creatives had been paid from the department’s R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes and technical personnel.

Mthethwa was speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, to expand on the interventions of his department in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, not only are we faced with the challenge of unifying Africa, we are also faced with the challenge of beating Covid-19. There is no time more prudent than now to show solidarity to one another as Africans,” he said.

“We committed ourselves to do something to try and soften the impact of Covid-19. On the 25th of March, we announced a R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes, technical personnel and the core ecosystem of the sector nationally.”