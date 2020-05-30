South Africa

KZN education official seriously injured in car crash en route to deliver PPEs to a local school

30 May 2020 - 15:15 By lwandile bhengu
According to Reaction Unit SA the man sustained serious head injuries.
According to Reaction Unit SA the man sustained serious head injuries.
Image: supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal department of education acting circuit manager is in a stable condition after being seriously injured in a car accident while delivering personal protective equipment (PPEs) to a school on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit SA, which responded to the scene on the R102 near Canelands in Verulam, north of Durban, the man was involved in an accident with another vehicle on the stretch of road that is notorious for accidents.

“Paramedics and reaction officers arrived on scene and found the driver of the VW Polo covered in blood. He suffered extensive head injuries. Two female occupants of the Ford Ranger suffered minor injuries,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

Education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said that the man, aged 43, had been on route to deliver supplies to a local school.

“We have been in touch with him and he is stable. This was purely an accident,” said Mahlambi.

According to Rusa the supplies were for a school in Ndwedwe.

MORE

KZN police investigating culpable homicide case after cop killed in car accident

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a police officer was killed in a car accident.
News
2 hours ago

Seven dead in crash near Durban's Umgeni River

Paramedics and police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Durban on Tuesday morning in which seven people lost their lives.
News
2 weeks ago

Lockdown delinquent charged for trying to run over traffic cop

A 37-year-old Cape Town man refusing to let his freedom of movement be curbed by lockdown regulations has been charged with attempted murder after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X