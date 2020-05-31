South Africa

PODCAST | Level 3: What decision will you make for your child?

31 May 2020 - 11:34 By GRAEME HOSKEN, ALEX PATRICK and Paige Muller
Children playing with old tyres.
With lockdown level 3 looming, SA parents need to make some hard decisions around how best to begin exposing their children to Covid-19. In this episode of Boots on the ground, we consider some of the difficult choices parents have had to face since lockdown began and what decisions still need to be made as schools prepare to open their doors on Monday.

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

