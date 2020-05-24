South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

24 May 2020 - 09:37 By Paige Muller, Graeme Hosken and Alex Patrick
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown we look at the toll lockdown is having on the South African economy and consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

PODCAST | Level 4: Not as free as we had hoped

SA has been in lockdown for over 50 days and one thing is clear: people want their basic freedoms back.
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | WEEK 4: Holding on to our humanity

What happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us?
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | WEEK 3: The fight for survival

Will the inability to earn mean that some South Africans will starve before they face the prospect of contracting Covid-19.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | WEEK 2: Inside SA's essential services

On today's episode of Boots on the Ground: behind SA’s national lockdown: Graeme goes on a ride-along with SA's late night lockdown enforcers, Alex ...
News
1 month ago

X