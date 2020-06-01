Covid-19 front line nurse beats the rush to 'ease her stress' with booze

A nurse has ditched her home brew for the finer stuff as liquor sales resumed on Monday under level 3 of the lockdown.

Hazel Sithole, 39, said she arrived at Atteridgeville Plaza, near Pretoria, about 5am.

Despite her initial shyness at being the first to arrive, she stocked up on what she described as “a stress reliever”. She was among hundreds of early shoppers who queued outside liquor outlets after the ban on alcohol sales, which came into effect on March 27, was lifted.

“I couldn't sleep. When I got here there was no-one, so I had to wait outside the mall. When I got in I realised it was only mall staff and I was the only customer, so I had to go back home to wait a bit because I was afraid people would think I was crazy to wake up early to buy alcohol,” she said.

Sithole, who works in a Covid-19 hospital ward, was excited to be number one in the long queue.

“I am very, very happy. Friends are calling me and they can't believe I am number one. I am even willing to spend R1,000,” she said.