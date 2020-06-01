South Africa

IN PICS | South Africans wake up bright and early to queue for booze

01 June 2020 - 09:56 By TimesLIVE
Scores of masked customers line up outside Liberty Liquors in Durban on Monday morning to get their hands on much-awaited alcohol.
Image: Suthentira Govender

South Africans lined up to wait for liquor stores across the country to open their doors for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Today marks the first day of level 3 in SA and also the day that the ban on the sale of alcohol is lifted.

A group of people queuing outside the Beyers Naude Liquor City ahead of its 9am opening on Monday.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
A queue of about 20 people outside Liquor City at the Sophiatown Shopping Complex. Two individuals who preferred not to be named said that they specifically woke up early to come and queue. "We are planning on getting cases of beer, we just hope that they won't limit quantities too much because we don't want to have to come here again tomorrow.
Image: Amina Asma
A queue forms outside Checkers Liquor in Northcliff corner, where a customer is seen leaning towards the glass doors to read the alcohol restriction instructions per customer.
Image: Andisiwe May
A few cheers when Makro in Springfield, Durban, opened its door at its liquor outlet just after 9am.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo
A women getting her temperature taken outside the Makro in Springfield, Durban, before the store opened at 9am.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

It has been 67 days since South Africans have been able to purchase alcohol after the alcohol ban that was announced by police minister Bheki Cele on March 25 to help curb the spread of Covid-19 — two days before the country went into a 21-day national lockdown.

Bert Johannes said he wanted to come early so that he could get all of his “good stuff”.

“I knew that today is going to be hectic. So I figured I might as well bring my camp chair and be early so I can get my beer,” he said.

Hazel Sithole, 39, said she arrived at Atteridgville plaza at about 5am. Sithole, who is also a nurse working in the Covid-19 ward, was excited to be number one in the long queue.
Image: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE
Ten people and counting standing in a queue outside the Liquor City in Northcliff, with masks on and clear social distancing measures in sight - and camp chairs.
Image: Andisiwe May
More than 100 people are gathered outside Supa store in Thokozoza Park, Soweto. Many say they are there to purchase alcohol, saying the ban was unnecessary to begin with.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo
Both hand sanitation and temperature screening are mandatory at the entrance to Beyers Naude Liquor City. So far no-one has been flagged for a high temperature.
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite

