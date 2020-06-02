South Africa

Everything you need to know about flying under lockdown level 3

02 June 2020 - 18:24 By TimesLIVE
A list of rules for flying during level 3 has been gazetted by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
A list of rules for flying during level 3 has been gazetted by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: 123RF / Martinkay78

Arrive two hours early, get dropped off or use public transport, get your bags wrapped and do not take off your mask at any point.

These are among the new rules for flying under level 3 of lockdown. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced at the weekend that new gazetted regulations allow domestic flights for work-related purposes only.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the airport environment had “changed considerably”. New procedures would take time, said spokesperson Gopolang Peme, and passengers “should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure”.

Peme said that Acsa had put “extensive” and “comprehensive” measures in place to “cover every aspect of the passenger’s journey, from an airport entrance to boarding an aircraft”.

Comair 'unlikely to start operating until November'

Although domestic flights have been opened up under level 3 of the lockdown, Comair says it is unlikely to take to the skies again until November.
News
2 hours ago

OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International opened this week, with other domestic airports set to be opened in phases soon.

These are the rules provided on Tuesday:

Arriving at the airport

  • Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport as only passengers will be allowed into the terminal;
  • Limited parkade options will be available. These are signposted at each airport;
  • "Meeters and greeters" will not be allowed in the terminal building; and
  • Baggage wrapping is now compulsory for all check-in luggage for hygiene reasons.

Airport entrances and access control

  • A number of access points have been closed at each airport - visit the Airports Company website for details on which access points and terminal entrance points should be used;
  • Access to terminal buildings will therefore be restricted;
  • Physical distancing rules will apply at the terminal entrance;
  • Masks are compulsory from entry to the airport all the way through a flight and out of the destination airport;
  • Port Health will conduct screening checks at entrances;
  • Passengers must produce their business travel permission letters at the entrance; and
  • It is the passenger’s responsibility to ensure that they have the necessary permission letter before they book a flight.

Check-in process

  • Passengers should check in online before going to the airport;
  • Online check-in can be done at the screens in the terminal building;
  • A limited number of check-in counters will be open and physical distancing rules will apply in these queues; and
  • Using a check-in counter will take longer.

Security checkpoint process

  • Passengers will scan their own paper-based or mobile device-based boarding pass to the scanner at the security checkpoint;
  • Passengers should remove any metal and electronic items from their person before entering the security queue. This includes mobile devices, watches, jewellery, wallets, keys and so on;
  • These items must be placed in the tray at the security scanner; and
  • This process will minimise the need for security officers to conduct physical pat downs at the checkpoint.

Boarding the aircraft

  • Physical distancing rules apply for queues to board an aircraft;
  • Passengers must scan their own boarding pass at the boarding gate;
  • Boarding will be done in a controlled manner with passengers travelling in the rear seats of the aircraft boarding first. Passengers with tickets for Row A, for example, will board last; and
  • Masks must be worn for the duration of the flight.

Disembarking from an aircraft

  • Masks must continue to be used when disembarking and moving towards the baggage carousels;
  • Physical distancing rules will apply at the baggage carousels; and
  • Crowding close to the baggage carousels will not be permitted.

READ MORE:

Winning during Covid-19: PPEs boost air cargo traffic

Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport facilitated 1,400 landing and departing cargo flights from a day before lockdown in March up to May 22, ...
News
4 days ago

SAA flying again from mid-June, but only between Joburg and Cape Town

SAA will be in operation from mid-June and providing domestic flight service between Johannesburg and Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

Business rescue practitioners shoot down SAA plan to fly under lockdown

SA Airways' joint business rescue practitioners (BRPs) on Wednesday shot down an  "unvetted" statement issued by the airline the previous day saying ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X