SA’s first drive-through strip club opens its doors under lockdown

What's believed to be SA’s first drive-through strip club has opened its doors in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

Candy's opened on Monday and is offering drive-through shows while selling takeaway beers and snacks.

The strip club also launched a new online site to help its adult entertainers make money under the lockdown. The site charges per view and chats.

“Basically, they can work from home during this lockdown until the clubs, bars and restaurants open again. Who knows when this will happen?” said the club on its Facebook page.

According to the club, the performers doing drive-through shows strip as per their normal routine - but now do so wearing face masks and gloves. Performers are required to socially distance and have their temperatures taken daily.

The performers perform on outdoor stages, in an enclosed partition which drivers can park next to.

Live shows are between 10am and 5pm and cost R250, excluding the cost of refreshments.

The concept of drive-through strip clubs has been successful internationally since lockdown began.

According to Cosmopolitan, social distancing still applies and is particularly well executed by the performer.