South Africa

SA’s first drive-through strip club opens its doors under lockdown

02 June 2020 - 11:59 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A pole dancer in a strip club. At Candy's, strippers will wear face masks and gloves, will socially distance and have their temperatures taken daily.
A pole dancer in a strip club. At Candy's, strippers will wear face masks and gloves, will socially distance and have their temperatures taken daily.
Image: Kristina Kokhanova/123RF

What's believed to be SA’s first drive-through strip club has opened its doors in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

Candy's opened on Monday and is offering drive-through shows while selling takeaway beers and snacks.

The strip club also launched a new online site to help its adult entertainers make money under the lockdown. The site charges per view and chats.

“Basically, they can work from home during this lockdown until the clubs, bars and restaurants open again. Who knows when this will happen?” said the club on its Facebook page.

According to the club, the performers doing drive-through shows strip as per their normal routine - but now do so wearing face masks and gloves. Performers are required to socially distance and have their temperatures taken daily.

The performers perform on outdoor stages, in an enclosed partition which drivers can park next to.

Live shows are between 10am and 5pm and cost R250, excluding the cost of refreshments.

The concept of drive-through strip clubs has been successful internationally since lockdown began.

According to Cosmopolitan, social distancing still applies and is particularly well executed by the performer.

DRIVE THRU SHOWS and BOOZE on sale from Monday 10am.... Beat the rush and get your CANDY’S fix at the same time. If you just want your booze and coffee then visit Chicago’s next door...

Posted by Candys Port Elizabeth on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Strip - Thru

Posted by Charl Muller on Monday, June 1, 2020

READ MORE

'We're relying on handouts': How sex workers are coping during lockdown

Suzy tightens her hoodie against the biting wind and dust in a yard in Khayelitsha. She walked here on Wednesday hoping to collect a food parcel, but ...
News
2 days ago

Sex workers and strippers going online to stay afloat during lockdown

During the time of Covid-19, business is down for sex workers and strippers.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X