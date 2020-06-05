Lifestyle

It's gonna be sweet: don't miss the Strawberry Moon eclipse

05 June 2020 - 00:00 By Nomvelo Masango
There's a special name for the full moon that occurs in each month of the year. June's is known as the Strawberry, Mead, Honey or Rose Moon.
There's a special name for the full moon that occurs in each month of the year. June's is known as the Strawberry, Mead, Honey or Rose Moon.
Image: 123RF/Chayanan Phumsukwisit

Sky gazers are in for a treat this week. Carmel Ives, chairperson of the Astronomical Society of SA, says we’ll have front row seats to the penumbral eclipse of the Strawberry Moon that’s taking place on June 5.

According to Ives, the moon will be above the horizon so if the skies are clear, there’s a very high chance that the entire eclipse will be visible. The phenomenon, which is expected to begin about 7.45pm, should last for about 3 hours and 18 minutes.

During this time, the moon will pass through the outer edge of the Earth’s shadow (known as the penumbra) which, according to Forbes, will “essentially act as a dimmer switch”. At the maximum phase of the eclipse, the moon will appear a shade darker.

Despite the name Strawberry Moon, this won’t be a darker shade of juicy red, however. This “Blood Moon” phenomenon only happens during a total lunar eclipse, not a penumbral one like we’ll be seeing.

Instead the Native Americans dubbed June’s full moon the “Strawberry Moon” as its appearance symbolised the beginning of fruit picking season in North America.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Astrotourism: if you want an out-of-this-world holiday, look to the stars

A growing number of people are figuring out that the best tourism spots on Earth are not on Earth at all - they're in the skies, writes Anna Hart
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Explore outer space without leaving Earth on an American road trip

Trips beyond Earth will soon become a reality. In the meantime, all you have to do to enjoy some space tourism is take a drive from Orlando to ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school