South Africa

Northern Cape man sentenced to life for repeatedly raping woman

05 June 2020 - 07:36 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a woman. File photo.
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a woman. File photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 24-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a woman.

The man was sentenced by the De Aar magistrate's court this week after he was found guilty of four counts of rape.

“On 28 July 2017, the 20-year-old female victim was on her way to visit her friend. She was accosted by the accused and forced into a vacant house.

“The accused then forced the victim to the ground, assaulted her and raped her repeatedly,” the police said.

The man was arrested five days later after the police received a tip-off from the community.

Brigadier Nicky Mills, the provincial head of the Northern Cape family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, commended the investigating team for the arrest of the man.

“The community is also applauded for their assistance that led to this great sentence and ultimately removing [the] perpetrator from our streets,” said Mills.

MORE

Thousands of women share stories of rape as #Iwas trends on Twitter

#Iwas and #TheReasonWhyIdidn'tReport, among others, reveal harrowing stories of how much injustice some women have endured.
News
2 days ago

Child rapists behind bars but still prey on women through social media

Their Facebook profiles are the model of respectability.
News
1 month ago

Two men held for rape and murder of KZN pensioner

Two men who allegedly posed as soldiers have been arrested for the brutal murder rape and murder of a 74-year-old Pietermaritzburg woman.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X