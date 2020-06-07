WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga speaks to SA on eve of schools reopening

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was on Sunday afternoon scheduled to address SA on the "state of readiness for the reopening of schools".

Initially, schools were due to open on Monday, June 1, but this was postponed for a week as it was deemed that many schools weren't ready. Grade 7 and 12 pupils will be the first to go back.

According to the basic education department, Motshekga will address Sunday's briefing with the education MECs present.