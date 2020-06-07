More than 100 KZN schools will not open on Monday

At least 104 schools in KwaZulu-Natal will take a delayed approach to reopening as they are not yet ready.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala who, together with education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, addressed the media in Durban on Sunday.

Zikalala said KwaZulu-Natal has the biggest system of education in the country with 6,148 schools, 90,000 educators and over 2.8 million pupils.

“Out of 6,148 schools, it is pleasing to report that over 6,044 schools are now ready to reopen tomorrow because all the non-negotiables have been met. A total of 104 schools are not yet ready and will therefore have a delayed opening,” he said.

He reaffirmed that there were a number of schools that were still facing challenges in relation to water provision.

Mshengu told the Sunday Times on Friday that about 150 schools in the uMkhanyakude, Ugu and Zululand districts were struggling with the provision of water at schools.

Mshengu said the department would deploy the defence force to help provide water to schools in the affected regions.

The reopening of schools in the province was shrouded in controversy after claims of theft and fraud surfaced this week when 60,000 items of personal protection equipment (PPE), worth millions, disappeared but then mysteriously reappeared.

The equipment was destined for offices and schools in Umlazi, Pinetown and Zululand.

At least 20,000 pieces of equipment remained unaccounted for.

Zikalala emphasised that there would be no compromise regarding the safety and well- being of pupils and teachers.

He said should symptoms or a case of the coronavirus be identified at a school, the Covid-19 guidelines for schools will commence.

“This will entail conducting a risk assessment, which entails contact mapping, tracing and screening. Based on the extent of exposure, a decision will be taken to either close or decontaminate.”