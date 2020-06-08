'What I saw there was shocking': union on hospital treating Covid-19 patients

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has criticised the Eastern Cape department of health over conditions in the emergency unit of Livingstone Hospital, Port Elizabeth.

The department has responded that the union must stop pointing fingers and rather help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweetness Stokwe, Nehawu regional secretary at Thabo Moshoeshoe region, said: “Since 2018, the hospital has had a shortage of staff. Many senior managers were suspended for fraud and corruption while some of the posts were vacant because of retirement, deaths and promotions.

“This unit has 30 staff members – 23 for day shift and seven for night shift. But now there are only six staff members for the day shift because the rest are sick. In total, 52 staff members at this hospital are Covid-19 positive, one nurse is dead, and another nurse is in ICU. Some of them are in self-isolation at home and others in hospital,” said Stokwe.

Dr Litha Matiwane, provincial deputy director-general for health-care services, confirmed the figures.

“Porters, clerks and kitchen staff used to assist in this unit, but the termination of overtime has left the staff with low morale,” said Stokwe. “Patients are suffering because the staff members are no longer overloading themselves with work. They just focus on their jobs and only serve emergency cases.”

“On Thursday we visited the hospital after media reports had surfaced that the emergency unit was closed because it is too dirty. The unit was never closed. Instead, the services were affected after the department did not approve the overtime money for the staff.