South Africa

WATCH | This advert making fun of the lockdown & some regulations will make your day

09 June 2020 - 09:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu

If you're the type to skip adverts on YouTube, think twice before you pass on insurance company King Price's new advert, poking fun at the lockdown and some of the regulations that apply under alert level 3.

It starts off with a traffic officer who takes the motorist's temperature using a thermometer gun before he exclaims, “Ma'am, you're very hot,” and in response she says, “Yeah, I know but I'm married.”

“Sometimes ... You just have to laugh. And luckily, us South Africans are good at that!” wrote the insurance company in the description.

The advert has received over a million views and was released on May 31.

