Your granny could need that bed, says Western Cape government as alcohol cases fill up hospitals

With the province's hospital system already under pressure from Covid-19, the Western Cape government says it is concerned about an increase in trauma cases linked to alcohol.

"A number of our hospitals have seen a significant spike in trauma cases linked to alcohol use since the sale of alcohol was unbanned on June 1," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that alcohol abuse was taking away hospital beds and medical care from people who needed it during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Your grandmother, brother or sister could become ill with Covid-19 and require a hospital bed.

"Every single one of us has a role to play in making sure our healthcare system has the capacity to respond. Please drink responsibly and play your part. If this doesn’t happen, we will have no choice but to explore alternative steps to ensure that this happens."