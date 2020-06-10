South Africa

Court blocks, for now, transport of 70,000 sheep by sea to the Middle East

10 June 2020 - 12:18 By TimesLIVE
Concerns have been raised by the NSPCA about the export of live sheep by sea. Stock photo.
Concerns have been raised by the NSPCA about the export of live sheep by sea. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Pichugin

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has welcomed a court ruling interdicting a livestock company from exporting 70,000 sheep at a feedlot in the Eastern Cape to the Middle East.

The interdict was granted in favour of the NSPCA on Tuesday at the high court in Makhanda against Kuwaiti livestock company Al Mawashi and the Kuwaiti company which owns the Al Messilah ship.

The case was heard on an urgent basis, after being originally set down for July 16, after the unexpected arrival of the Al Messilah in East London. The NSPCA is opposed to the export of live animals by sea.

The interim order, barring the export of the sheep from SA, will remain in place until the matter is heard on July 16.

“Although this fight is far from over, we are overjoyed with this victory ... One battle won, it is now time to win the war,” said Marcelle Meredith, executive director of the NSPCA, in a statement on Wednesday.

MORE

On the butcher's block: rhino, hippo, giraffe and many other animals for human consumption

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has proposed adding numerous more species to the Meat Safety Act, including ...
News
3 weeks ago

Agri Eastern Cape blasts AfriForum for meddling in sheep-export saga

Agri Eastern Cape has hit out at AfriForum for coming out “guns blazing” to help the National Council of SPCAs seek an interdict to halt the export ...
News
3 months ago

NSPCA goes to court to stop 70,000 live sheep being shipped to Kuwait

The NSPCA has approached the Makhanda high court seeking an interdict to halt the export of about 70,000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X