'I've had time to reflect': Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is back at work

10 June 2020 - 12:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has resumed her duties after being placed on special leave for violating the lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on two months' special leave with one month's salary docked by President Cyril Ramaphosa for violating the regulations in April.    

She was later charged with contravention of regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act.

In a heartfelt letter to her staff on Tuesday, she said that she had used the time to reflect on her journey and navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The past two months have given me a time to reflect not only on my personal journey but also on the exciting work that still lies ahead of us. We have a special responsibility as a department, given the rapid adoption of ICT and other digital technologies as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said.

Spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed that Ndabeni-Abrahams had resumed work on Tuesday.

Ndabeni-Abrahams expressed gratitude to minister Jackson Mthembu and his team, deputy minister Pinky Kekana, the director-general, his team and all department staff.

“I am delighted to be back and looking forward to working with each and every one of you to drive the mandate of the department.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work that you have put in over the past few months, especially during my absence. Your commitment to our cause as a department has made a great difference, and together I have no doubt that we will weather this crisis and emerge stronger, more agile and more focused on attaining our goals as a department,” she said.  

Ndabeni-Abrahams paid an admission of guilt fine of R1,000 and issued a public apology.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and you, South Africans, will find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

