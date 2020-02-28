South Africa

Agri Eastern Cape blasts AfriForum for meddling in sheep-export saga

28 February 2020 - 14:45 By Michael Kimberley
The National Council of SPCAs has approached the high court in Makhanda, seeking an interdict to halt the export of about 70‚000 live sheep by ship to Kuwait.
Image: LISA MAREE WILLIAMS

Agri Eastern Cape has hit out at AfriForum for coming out “guns blazing” to help the National Council of SPCAs seek an interdict to halt the export of about 70‚000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.

The case will be heard on Friday and follows the previous discovery of live sheep being exported by sea to the Middle East in October 2019‚ allegedly under horrendous conditions, reports HeraldLIVE.

The council released a statement this week sating that AfriForum had agreed to represent it in court on Friday, with advocate Gerrie Nel leading the team.

However, Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern questioned why AfriForum was getting involved in unwarranted litigation when it was meant to protect the interests of farmers.

“It is evident the NSPCA is hell-bent on stopping this initiative, irrespective of the evidence presented,” he said. “Why AfriForum, who often state they represent the interests of farmers, are involving themselves in this unwarranted litigation is concerning to us as an organisation.

“Surely they have a responsibility to establish facts first, instead of guns blazing, to the detriment of the economy and a host of other economic factors.”

He said the previous shipment of sheep had followed all local and internationally accepted protocols and procedures.

“It is the contention of Agri EC that the responsible and ethical shipment of livestock holds huge potential for the expansion of the agricultural economy of the province.”

NSPCA goes to court to stop 70,000 live sheep being shipped to Kuwait

The NSPCA has approached the Makhanda high court seeking an interdict to halt the export of about 70,000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.
News
2 days ago

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said the interdict would protect the long-term interest of farmers and the sustainable export of red meat.

“This will not harm the interests of farmers in any way,” he said.

“The owners of the ship have put farmers in a very difficult position and rather than sweeping the findings of the livestock welfare co-ordinating committee under the rug, AfriForum decided to put pressure on the shipping company and the government — not farmers — to ensure  the ship adheres to the requirements of the report.

“If AfriForum succeeds in this case, it will mean the export of sheep can proceed without any objection, which will be in the interest of all sheep farmers in SA.

“In a world that is increasingly succumbing to anti-red meat propaganda, AfriForum believes every possible attempt should be made to counter this propaganda.

“The propaganda cannot be countered by sweeping problems under the carpet. We are attempting, with this court case, to promote the long-term interest of farmers.”

Eastern Cape allays concerns over deaths of 249 animals on farms

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform has dismissed a statement by the Democratic Animals which suggested that the 249 ...
News
1 month ago

NSPCA to lay charges over 'inhumane' export of sheep to Middle East

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is to take legal action over the controversial export by ship of an estimated 57,000 sheep destined for the ...
News
4 months ago

Ship gets go-ahead to transport 60,000 live sheep to Kuwait

The Al Shuwaikh, the controversial ship that has been docked in East London harbour for 11 days, has been given a clean bill of health to export ...
News
4 months ago

