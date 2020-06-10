Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.

Spokesperson Brig-Gen Hilton Smith said the offices were evacuated on Tuesday and would be closed for two days for deep cleaning and decontamination.

The two members have since been placed under quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure, all employees who, at any given time in the last 14 days, came into contact with the positive persons [are] to immediately consult with medical specialists for Covid-19 screening and testing,” Smith said.