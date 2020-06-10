South Africa

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

10 June 2020 - 06:59 By Iavan Pijoos
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter manoeuvres during an airshow at Swartkop Air Force Base in Valhalla, Pretoria. A hangar at the base was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday,August 8 2019.
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter manoeuvres during an airshow at Swartkop Air Force Base in Valhalla, Pretoria. A hangar at the base was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday,August 8 2019.
Image: Gallo Images

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.

Spokesperson Brig-Gen Hilton Smith said the offices were evacuated on Tuesday and would be closed for two days for deep cleaning and decontamination.

The two members have since been placed under quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure, all employees who, at any given time in the last 14  days, came into contact with the positive persons [are] to immediately consult with medical specialists for Covid-19 screening and testing,” Smith said.

