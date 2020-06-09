COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | EFF throw their toys saying they won't be part of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 consultative meetings

June 9 2020 - 07:36

EFF throws their toys saying they won't be part of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 consultative meetings

"Don't listen to the ANC government. don't listen to the ministers, listen to the World Health Organisation on how we can protect ourselves from Covid-19. We no longer have a president to listen to because he said it is in our hands, now we listen to international bodies."

"There is a kitchen cabinet somewhere that runs this country we are used to legitimise those kitchen cabinet decisions. We will no longer participate in those meetimngs because it is a waste of time. Cyrl doesn't listen to us, he listens to those who give him money to become president."