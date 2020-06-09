COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | EFF throw their toys saying they won't be part of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 consultative meetings
June 9 2020 - 07:36
EFF throws their toys saying they won't be part of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 consultative meetings
"Don't listen to the ANC government. don't listen to the ministers, listen to the World Health Organisation on how we can protect ourselves from Covid-19. We no longer have a president to listen to because he said it is in our hands, now we listen to international bodies."
"There is a kitchen cabinet somewhere that runs this country we are used to legitimise those kitchen cabinet decisions. We will no longer participate in those meetimngs because it is a waste of time. Cyrl doesn't listen to us, he listens to those who give him money to become president."
June 9 2020 - 07:24
Kasi entrepreneurs seize the day as delivery orders boom
After losing his office space during the Covid-19 lockdown, entrepreneur Thulani Mkhabela saw a gap for an online delivery service in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, that could bring in an income.
The founder of Siyeza Delivery, an online courier service for fast food, grocery, clothing and pharmacy orders, had recently left the corporate world to build a company that would service his township.
"We started a company called Midembev in 2019 and were distributing beverages to local spazas in townships when this pandemic came in and kicked us out of our offices," he said.
June 9 2020 - 07:20
Let tourists come to SA from September, urges travel association
The African Travel and Tourism Association (Atta) has called for international inbound tourism to resume as "close to September 1 as possible".
"By opening up as close to September 1 in a responsible manner, we will save the entire 2021 inbound tourism revenue stream and tourism in SA," the trade association, which promotes tourism to Africa, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
It said that although parts of the travel and tourism sector have been earmarked for return in levels 2 and 1, depending on their risk profiles and the spread of Covid-19 in SA, the association said it has already seen the inclusion of business travel in level 3 through successful lobbying for earlier reopening of this critical sector.
June 9 2020 - 07:18
POLL | Were you comfortable sending your child to school on Monday?
As schools started reopening on Monday across SA, pupils in grades 7 and 12 were the first to return after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.
Schools were expected to reopen on June 1, but this was postponed following consultations between basic education minister Angie Motshekga, unions and other education stakeholders. The postponement was due to some schools not being compliant with Covid-19 safety requirements, reported TimesLIVE.
June 9 2020 - 07:17
Save the Covid sermons for Sunday school, teachers told
There will be no hellfire-and-brimstone in class.
This is the stern instruction to teachers, who are not to make Covid-19 about God or religion.