South Africa

SANDF member arrested in KZN for allegedly demanding R50k death claim kickback

11 June 2020 - 09:55 By Orrin Singh
An SANDF member based in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested on corruption charges for allegedly demanding a R50,000 kickback.
An SANDF member based in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested on corruption charges for allegedly demanding a R50,000 kickback.
Image: GALLO/GETTY IMAGES

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) official was arrested by members of the Hawks on corruption charges in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a 51-year-old male had been arrested after he allegedly demanded R50,000 from the widow of a SANDF member to process a death claim.

He said members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Durban arrested the man, stationed at Mtubatuba military base in northern KZN, where he was allegedly found counting cash received from the complainant.

“Our investigations revealed that the accused had previously processed some of the documents from the widow's claim. To complete the claim he demanded she pay him R50,000.”

Mhlongo said the official was arrested and charged for corruption.

“He is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court today,” said Mhlongo.  

MORE

EFF to sue government over death of Collins Khosa

The EFF will be suing the state on behalf of the family of Collins Khosa, the party's leader Julius Malema revealed on Monday.
Politics
2 days ago

Baby and mom pulled from burning car by troops on lockdown patrol

A five-month-old baby and her mother were pulled to safety from a burning car by SANDF troops on lockdown patrol in Boipatong, south of Johannesburg, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X