Politics

EFF to sue government over death of Collins Khosa

08 June 2020 - 15:48 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
EFF leader Julius Malema outside the US embassy in Pretoria during a solidarity protest against racism and white supremacy.
EFF leader Julius Malema outside the US embassy in Pretoria during a solidarity protest against racism and white supremacy.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times.

The EFF will be suing the state on behalf of the family of Collins Khosa, the party's leader Julius Malema revealed on Monday.

Khosa died during the Covid-19 lockdown, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers deployed to help enforce the lockdown.

Malema said the EFF had assembled a strong legal team to litigate. He added that the party had paid the costs of Khosa’s funeral.

“We said to them [the Khosa family], here are the lawyers that are going to help you to fight this government that killed a black man,” said Malema.

WATCH | #BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join in George Floyd & Collins Khosa solidarity protests

The EFF led solidarity protests around the country on Monday after the recent brutal killing of George Floyd in the US and Collins Khosa, allegedly ...
Politics
2 hours ago

“We went to court and we won the costs of the funeral. We are now proceeding to sue government.

“Leave that report of the military that says soldiers are not at fault - it is friends trying to please each [other]. We will meet them at the neutral court of law.”

Malema said the EFF would demand damages for Khosa’s wife and entire family.

“We have assembled the best legal minds in South Africa to help this family and we have also buried Khosa ourselves - we paid for the mortuary and we removed the body from here to go and to be buried at home.”

Malema said the red berets had initially decided to help the Khosa family “quietly” until people started asking why they were protesting about the killing of George Floyd and not Khosa.

READ MORE:

No final word yet on Collins Khosa's death, says Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says there is no final word yet on the Collins Khosa incident and any culpability that might be established ...
Politics
3 days ago

Did Collins Khosa slip in the shower too?

“I can’t breathe.”
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Enough is enough! Black lives do matter: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Protesters in the US are signalling that enough is enough and black lives matter enough to warrant getting out on the streets, the Nelson Mandela ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. eThekwini DA leader wants budget overturned as she was 'muted' in virtual debate Politics
  2. 'We don't need you to fight Covid-19': DA tells ANC ministers to stay out of ... Politics
  3. Speak African languages, visit townships: Malema to white South Africans Politics
  4. EFF to sue government over death of Collins Khosa Politics
  5. WATCH | #BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join in George Floyd & Collins ... Politics

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X