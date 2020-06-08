EFF to sue government over death of Collins Khosa

The EFF will be suing the state on behalf of the family of Collins Khosa, the party's leader Julius Malema revealed on Monday.

Khosa died during the Covid-19 lockdown, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers deployed to help enforce the lockdown.

Malema said the EFF had assembled a strong legal team to litigate. He added that the party had paid the costs of Khosa’s funeral.

“We said to them [the Khosa family], here are the lawyers that are going to help you to fight this government that killed a black man,” said Malema.