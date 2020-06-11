South Africa

WATCH | Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global pandemic

11 June 2020 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE

Despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and the #BlackLivesMatter anger and protests, the US dollar seems to remain relatively stable.

This cannot be said for the South African rand, however, which has lost around 35% of its value since the start of 2020. SA's currency has breached R19 to the dollar, putting the country in a tight position. 

In an explainer, Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza looks at why some currencies around the globe are hit harder than others during global crises. 

The US dollar was crowned the world's reserve currency in the 1940s, backed by the world's largest gold reserves. Other countries accumulated reserves of US dollars, instead of gold reserves. This has had a major impact on why it has been able to remain firm as the top currency. 

READ MORE:

Covid-19 cost Gauteng municipalities R4bn in just two months

Gauteng municipalities have lost R4bn in just two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown
Politics
20 hours ago

Taxi fares will spike by more than 100%, but 'no formal complaint yet'

The Competition Commission on Monday said it had not received any formal complaint about an expected taxi fare hike in Johannesburg
News
2 days ago

More banks charged for manipulating exchange rate

The Competition Commission said on Tuesday it had filed a new charge sheet against 28 banks that stand accused of manipulating the Rand/Dollar ...
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X