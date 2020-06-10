Covid-19 cost Gauteng municipalities R4bn in just two months

Gauteng municipalities have lost R4bn in just two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown.

The hardest-hit municipalities are the three metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, which lost a combined R3.5bn in uncollected revenue.

This is according to Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile.

The big losses have resulted in fears that municipalities will default on their payments, with some already failing to pay Eskom and water utility Rand Water.

Maile made the remarks in his update on the steps taken by his department to address the losses caused by Covid-19.

“Tshwane lost approximately R1.2bn in revenue not collected, Johannesburg R1.5bn and Ekurhuleni roughly R800m.

“Over and above these revenue losses, municipalities have had to provide emergency services to supply additional water to communities during this period, more toilets and greater frequency in refuse collection, sanitisation and decontamination, sites for quarantine, shelter for those in need as well as food for indigent people,” said Maile.